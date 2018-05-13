Community Volunteers Help Red Cross Install Free Smoke Alarms

From the American Red Cross of Wyoming:

Red Cross of Wyoming completed a very successful Sound the Alarm event in Sweetwater County on Saturday. Forty-nine volunteers, including 30 local firefighters and 19 community members installed a total of 182 smoke alarms free of charge in homes in the Rock Springs and Green River area. Sage View provided breakfast for the volunteers.

The Sound the Alarm program is part of a multi-year national Red Cross effort to reduce the number of deaths and injuries from home fires. Red Cross is accomplishing this goal by trying to make sure all homes have smoke alarms, and by presenting preparedness programs to families, children, businesses, and communities.

Home fires account for 2500 deaths and $7 billion in property damages each year. It’s been shown that smoke alarms give people precious time to escape from a burning building. The risk of dying in a house fire is cut in half in homes with working smoke alarms. According to the National Fire Protection Association, three out of five home fire deaths resulted from fires in properties without working smoke alarms.

For more information about the Sound the Alarm program or other programs offered by the American Red Cross, contact Red Cross of Wyoming Disaster Program Manager James Ledwith at (307)763-2230;