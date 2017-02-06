Complete College Wyoming Sees Modest Progress Toward Statewide Degree Completion Goals

Complete College Wyoming, a statewide volunteer workgroup assembled by Governor Matt Mead in 2012, says there is some encouraging data that suggests its efforts, and the state’s overall focus on timely degree completion, are having an impact.

In particular, the number of working-age (25 – 64) Wyoming adults with a two- or four-year college degree has increased from 39.4 percent in 2013 to 46.6 percent in 2016, according to information provided by CCW.

It is estimated that, by the year 2020, 65 percent of Wyoming’s jobs will require employees to possess some form of post-secondary education credential.

Overall, the rate of degree and certificate completion for community colleges rose by 9.2 percent in the first two years after CCW began its work, and the state’s overall completion rate rose 4.1 percent. Those numbers dipped slightly last year, but other benchmarks have continued their upward trend.

Course completion rates, for example, have increased overall from 74.8 percent to 77.5 percent over four years. Course completion for full-time students increased from 73 percent to 76 percent, while completion rates for part-time students rose from 79 percent to 81 percent.

One focus for CCW has been the need for students to complete their math and English requirements within their first 30 hours of coursework. These so-called “gateway” courses are typically the biggest roadblocks for students, and those who wait until toward the end of their first two years to take them often have the most trouble passing them in order to graduate. Math and English skills are also foundational components for many other courses, so students who are unable to fulfill those requirements often have trouble in other classes, as well.

CCW is part of a larger, nationwide effort, Complete College America, that aims to increase the number of adults holding post-secondary degrees by focusing college and university efforts on best practices that help students succeed on time and with degrees that will position them to be successful in the nation’s workforce. Complete College Wyoming is comprised of faculty, administrators and trustees from the seven community colleges and the University of Wyoming, as well as other state education officials and K-12 representatives.

When the CCW committee meets this week in Cheyenne, it will discuss an upcoming change in leadership. Jackie Freeze, Administrator Emeritus at Western Wyoming Community College, has served as CCW’s founding chair and motivating force behind the completion effort. Freeze, who served as Vice President for Student Success Services at Western for many years before retiring last June, agreed to remain on board CCW for an additional year. Now, however, Freeze will hand the reins to a successor who has yet to be named.

“We have so many capable and dedicated education professionals on CCW that I’m truly not worried about who the next chair will be,” Freeze said. “But CCW relies on the participation and engagement of educators from all of Wyoming’s education sectors, and so we really are looking for new folks, especially from K-12, to become part of this process. CCW provides you an opportunity to get involved in analyzing statewide achievement data and proposing best practices for ensuring that students finish their degrees on time so they can become successful members of Wyoming’s workforce and economy. It really is important work, and I appreciate the efforts of Governor Mead and all of our CCW members to make this a sustainable, impactful initiative.”

For more information about CCW, visit the group’s website at completecollegewyoming.org. For information about how to volunteer for CCW, contact Chair Jackie Freeze at jfreeze@westernwyoming.edu.