Complete Cowboy Wrestling Results From Today’s Session Three

Wyoming Bryce Meredith has once again moved into tonight’s championship semi-finals of the NCAA Wrestling Championships in Cleveland, Ohio. Meredith pinned his opponent, Sa’Derian Perry of EMU, in 1:36 to set up a match tonight against fourth seeded Joey McKenna of Ohio State.
Below are the updated results for Wyoming wrestlers after this morning’s third session
133 pounds: No. 8 Montorie Bridges– 2-1
Champ. Round 1: Bridges major Ben Thornton (Purdue), 16-3
Champ. Round 2: Bridges No. 9 Dennis Gustafson (VaTech)
Quarterfinals: No. 1 Seth Gross (SDSU) dec. Bridges, 6-3
141 pounds: No. 1 Bryce Meredith– 3-0
Champ. Round 1: Meredith dec. Colton Schilling (Cal Poly), 5-1
Champ. Round 2: Meredith dec. Vincent Turk (Iowa), 5-2
Quarterfinals: Meredith fall Sa’Derian Perry (EMU), 1:36
149 pounds: Sam Turner– 0-2
Champ. Round 1: No. 16 Alfred Bannister (Maryland) dec. Turner, 4-3 TB2
Conso. Round 1: Eleazar Deluca (Rutgers) dec. Turner, 5-3
157 pounds: No. 9 Archie Colgan– 1-2
Champ. Round 1: Colgan dec. Hunter Willits (Oregon State), 3-1 SV1
Champ. Round 2: No. 8 Tyler Berger (Nebraska) dec. Colgan, 2-1 TB2
Conso. Round 2: Luke Weiland (Army) dec. Colgan, 4-2
165 pounds: No. 14 Branson Ashworth– 2-2
Champ. Round 1: Ashworth dec. Connor Flynn (Mizzou), 5-2
Champ. Round 2: No. 3 Vincenzo Jospeh (Penn State) dec. 3-1
Conso. Round 2: Ashworth dec. Gordon Wolf (Lehigh), 8-5
Conso. Round 3: No. 6 Richie Lewis (Rutgers) dec. Ashworth, 7-4
184 pounds: Chaz Polson– 1-2
Champ. Round 1: No. 7 Taylor Venz (Nebraska) tech Polson, 19-1
Conso. Round 1: Polson dec. Alan Clothier (Appalachian State), 8-5
Conso. Round 2: Emory Parker (Illinois) major Polson 17-3
