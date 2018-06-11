Latest

Concerts in The Park Kick Off Wednesday With 3D

June 11, 2018

The Summer Concert Series, presented by the City of Rock Springs kicks off Wednesday, June 13th, with local band 3D in Bunning Park. Admission is free to all the concerts with those attending encouraged to bring chairs and blankets, but no pets are allowed.  There will be concessions available.

Concerts in the Park are brought to you in part by the City of Rock Springs and WyoRadio.

Here is the full schedule of this year’s Concerts in the Park:

 

June

13th      3D (Rock)

20th     The Free Agents (Classic Rock)

27th     Wanted (Classic Rock)

July

11th    The EIO Band (Polka/Variety)

18th    B#s (Classic Rock)

25th    ZamTrip (Rock)

August

8th.      Stones Throe (Blues & Classic Rock)

15th    Nowhere Fast (Classic Rock)

22nd  Max-Say-Shun (Variety)

