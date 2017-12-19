Congratulations Nursing Students!

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING – Western Wyoming Community College’s Associates Degree of Nursing graduating class of May 2017, had a 100% first-attempt NCLEX national exam pass rate.

Western offers an excellent program leading to an Associate Degree in Nursing. The program uses active learning to ensure students receive the highest quality education possible. Interactive learning experience using realistic case scenarios enable students to see the “whole patient”.

There are no traditional lectures and the lessons are hands-on. Successful completion of the program allows graduates to take the National Council Licensure examination for registered nursing (NCLEX-RN). Once they become licensed, they can work as a registered nurse.

The students who graduated in May 2017 are; (pictured above, first row) Mavis Klah, Krindell Shepard, Amy Wille, Brittany Pace, Jennifer Cole, Marianna Tolhurst, Taryn Duke, Elizabeth Crockett, Amanda Martin, Ashley Coombs and Christine Smith; (second row) Sarah Reynolds, Stephanie Brooks, Sharri Parks, JoLynn Porter, Toni Pinkham, Hailee Andrews, Azanet Robertson, Katherine Vialpando, Christine Donovan and Mary Carris; and (back row) Dustie Metcalf, Shelly Lloyd, Macayla Arrington, Niki Robinson, Mindy Douchant, Mandy Battleson, Heidi Rees, Chelsi Ennis, Candace Wuolle and Hailey Harris.

The nursing program at Western is difficult, with a heavy course load. Several of the nursing students in the graduating class of May 2017, have children, some of them single parents. Seven of the 2017 ADN students were able to send their children to the Children’s Center on campus.

“I’m thankful for the Children’s Center. Without it, I wouldn’t be able to attend Western for my nursing degree. The school’s dedication to support all types of students is a blessing for my family,” said Keri Wiggins, a nursing student currently studying at Western.

Sixty-nine percent of students are part time at Western. With student growth trending toward non-traditional students, Western is making sure its programs are in alignment.

In 2015 Western saw a need to support students attending evening classes, with child care services through planning and grant applications, the Children’s Center was able to open its doors Monday through Thursday from 4PM to 10Pm with the priority given to students with children.

The Children’s Center was established in 1975, and provides a comprehensive, quality preschool program for Western’s students, faculty, and staff. The Center is considered innovative in the state of Wyoming, having introduced computers in the classroom as early as 1985, in an effort to give children a head start on technology skills.

Without the on campus high-quality child care facility, many student-parents would be unable to succeed in their academic pursuits. The Children’s Center continues to provide a rich curriculum for children and support for their parents.

For more information on Western’s Nursing Program, visit www.westernwyoming.edu/academics/nursing, or contact Ann Clevenger, Nursing Program Director at aclevenger@westernwyoming.edu. For more information regarding the Children’s Center, visit www.westernwyoming.edu/services/childrens_center, or contact Susan Rawlings at srawlings@westernwyoming.edu.