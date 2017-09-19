Construction On County Bridge Delayed

A project replacing the Peru Cutoff Bridge has experienced a setback.

The bridge, which goes over the railroad on County Road 4-37 near Green River Wrecking and Salvage Yard, was initially expected reopen by October 31, 2017, but a damaged girder will cause crews to miss that deadline.

The girder was damaged and bent during transportation. WYDOT Resident Engineer Clint Lockman said the only way to ensure the steel is still good following the damage is through “destructive testing” which would cut a part of the girder for evaluation. Because this would further damage the girder, it was decided to order a new one.

The new girder is tentatively expected to arrive the first part of November. Lockman said the project will take an additional three weeks after receipt of the girder, so the project will not be complete until the end of November at the earliest.

WYDOT has been working with the Sweetwater County Engineering Office to identify deficient bridges in Sweetwater County, and the Peru Hill County Bridge was noted as in need of replacement. Sweetwater County applied for funds from a WYDOT program called BROS, or Bridge Replacement Off System funds, which allows counties to apply for financial and construction assistance to replace deficient bridges.

WYDOT awarded the job to DeBernardi Construction Company last year for $1.3 million. WYDOT requests that local traffic drive cautiously, be alert in these areas and plan accordingly. For more information on road construction, closures and weather conditions, please visit http://www.wyoroad.info.