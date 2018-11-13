Construction To Begin Soon on US 30 Near Kemmerer

Courtesy of WYDOT Kemmerer Facebook Page

After a heavy snow load over the winter and a quick melt in the spring of 2017, a slide developed along US 30 at milepost 46.5 that threatened the pavement but never quite damaged the roadway itself. Throughout that spring WYDOT maintenance kept up a steady stream of repair work to keep the spread of the slide from impacting traffic and the road.

After studying and designing a more permanent fix, WYDOT let a contract to Wilson Bros Construction out of Cowley, Wyoming in September 2018. Wilson Bros. will begin work on the project six miles west of Kemmerer in the days before Thanksgiving.

Following the holiday their subcontractor, Hayward Baker, will begin the installation of 135 vibrated stone columns at the base of the southern slope near the Twin Creek turnoff (County Road 328). These columns will be installed to depths 25 feet below the existing ground surface for a distance of 250 feet along the length of the highway.

The optimal conditions in which to install this type of soil stabilization is when the ground is dry and stable. Due to high ground water and springtime runoff in the project area it would be very difficult to get equipment down the slope of the road or to operate and install the columns next to Twin Creek in the spring or summer months. Leaving the late fall and winter months as the “best” time to do this work.

WYDOT’s engineering crew and the contractor are coordinating efforts with WYDOT’s maintenance crew to ensure the safety of the traveling public while this work commences under wintertime weather conditions. Every effort will be made to keep construction activities on the shoulder whenever possible and maintenance crews will be extra aware of the construction zone during snow events.

According to WYDOT Resident Engineer Jennifer Hoffman, construction on the main part of the highway is expected to be completed the week following New Years day with minor work to be completed in the spring.

Anyone with questions or concerns is encouraged to call Jennifer at 307-877-3239 or James at 307-877-3266!