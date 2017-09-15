Construction Update For UW vs. Oregon Game

LARAMIE, Wyo. – Fans traveling to the University of Wyoming football game against the Oregon Ducks on Saturday should expect the following construction projects:

In the City of Laramie:

Grand Avenue remains closed between 15th Street and 12th Street due to a City of Laramie water project. The Grand Avenue/15th Street intersection is open to traffic. Traffic will be detoured to Reynolds Street and then 22nd Street on the north side of town or on Russell Street/Spring Creek Drive on the south side of town. The University of Wyoming has created a map of this detour that can be found here: http://www.gowyo.com/documents/2017/9/6//Stadium_Traffic_Map.pdf

The 15th Street Bridge over Interstate 80 remains open to one-way alternating traffic.

3rd Street is reduced to one lane in each direction between Flint Street (near the Safeway Plaza) and Baker Street. Harney Street is also closed between 3rd and 4th Streets. The work is related to the Harney Street Bridge project.

Cedar Street on the west side of Laramie is closed to through traffic between Curtis Street and Cedar Street, also relating to the Harney Street project.

From Cheyenne to Laramie:

Westbound, drivers will encounter lane closures on I-80 in the vicinity of the I-25/I-80 interchange.

Eastbound, drivers will encounter lane closures at the bridge over the UPRR near RM 346.

The eastbound I-80 bridge over the UPRR and Lincolnway at RM 359 near Cheyenne is also under an ongoing lane closure.

From Casper to Laramie:

No construction activities, but drivers should be aware of detours in the city of Laramie.

From Rawlins/Carbon County to Laramie:

No construction activities, but drivers should be aware of detours in the city of Laramie.

WYO 130 over the Snowy Range remains open.

From Fort Collins to Laramie:

No construction activities, but drivers should be aware of detours in the city of Laramie.

As with all events, drivers should use caution during higher periods of traffic. If you drink, always

designate a sober driver.