Containment Expected Soon For Fire Near Evanston

September 11, 2017

Photo Credit: Uinta County Fire and Ambulance Facebook. Photo is of wind turbine which ignited Saturday afternoon.

Fire crews near Evanston expect containment soon on a wildfire which started when a wind turbine ignited.

The Cowboy Fire started Saturday afternoon northeast of Evanston and has grown to 1592 acres with 70% containment as of Sunday night. The blaze has burned about 858 acres of private land and 734 acres of BLM lane.

According to Uinta County Fire and Ambulance, the blaze is expected to be contained today or tomorrow.

Responding agencies include fire departments from, Uinta, Sweetwater and Lincoln Counties, the Bureau of Land Management and US Forest Service.

Updates on the fire are available on the Uinta County Fire and Ambulance Facebook page.

