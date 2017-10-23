Containment Expected Today At Fire Burning East of Rock Springs

Forward progress has stopped at a fire burning east of Rock Springs, and fire crews expect containment later today.

Sweetwater County Fire Warden Mike Bournazian says the wildland fire burned an approximate five mile stretch along the railroad tracks near I-80 between mile markers 152 and 157. Exact acreage burned should be available later today.

Bournazian said the fire is not yet contained, but forward progress has been stopped and containment is expected today.

The blaze was discovered yesterday afternoon. Bournazian said high winds and railroad ties from previous track work hindered the firefighting effort.

Sweetwater County Fire Department and BLM fire crews will be at the fire today, and mop-up operations are already underway.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.