Containment Increases On Britania Mountain Fire, Now 95% Contained

The Britania Mountain Fire is currently 32,089 acres and the fire is 95% contained. On Thursday, containment gains were made in Division Z on the southwest corner of the fire. Crews working along Palmer Canyon Road began chipping green vegetation that was cut to construct control lines. Chipping operations started on the east end of the road in Platte County and have progressed west into Albany County. Firefighters mopped up and extinguished hot spots on Division W adding more depth to control lines. On cold sections of the fire, crews removed hose, portable water tanks, and other firefighting equipment to be returned to supply caches for refurbishing. Divisions A and M were put into patrol status and monitored by engine crews.

Today, mop up efforts will be focused on the western side of the fire in Division W. Chipping operations will extend west along Palmer Canyon Road. While chipping operations are occurring the road will remain closed for firefighter and public safety. Area residents can expect to see smoke from the fire as interior pockets of vegetation burnout. This activity poses no threat to containment lines and is expected to continue until significant precipitation occurs over the fire area.

Advertisement

As containment objectives are achieved excess firefighting personnel are being reassigned to other incidents or returning to their home units. This trend will continue in order to right-size the organization with the values at risk.

Temperatures will be in the mid-70’s with minimum relative humidity 22-28% through the peak of the day. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5 mph, shifting to east and becoming gusty in the afternoon.

Mandatory evacuations remain in effect for residences north of Palmer Canyon Road in Platte County west of the Laramie River to the Albany County line. Evacuations are also in place for Albany County residents from the Platte County line to Cottonwood Road. Palmer Canyon Road remains closed in the fire area in both Platte County and Albany County.

To sign up for emergency alerts, residents of Platte County can visit https://bit.ly/2Lyewed ; Albany County residents can visit https://bit.ly/2wx8wwO to sign up. Evacuees and property owners affected by the fire in Platte County should email emergmgmt@plattecountywyoming.com with contact information including name, address, email, and phone number. Evacuees and property owners affected by the fire in Albany County should email ema@co.albany.wy.us with the same information. This contact information will be used by the respective emergency management agency to provide recovery information to homeowners.

Advertisement

Fire restrictions are in effect in Platte County. Details on those restrictions can be found at https://bit.ly/2wu4Psl or all (307) 331-8521. Additionally, all BLM administered lands within Platte County are also under partial fire restrictions, for more info on BLM fire restrictions in Wyoming go to https://www.blm.gov/programs/public-safety-and-fire/wyoming/fire . There are no fire restrictions in effect for Albany County.

A Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) for the Britania Mountain Fire remains in effect around the entire fire area, including restrictions on unmanned aircraft systems (drones).

Britania Mountain Fire Statistics:

Size: 32,089 acres

Containment: 95%

Total Personnel: 239

Cause: Lightning

Location: Approximately 6 miles west of Wheatland, WY