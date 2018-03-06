Contreras Qualifies on Day One of Zone E Championships

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (March 5, 2018) – Sophomore diver Karla Contreras (Pictured above) placed ninth overall on the women’s one-meter springboard Monday night to secure the final spot from Zone E in the 2018 NCAA Championships. She qualifies in the event for the second consecutive season.

After scoring a 269.40 in the prelims to advance to the 18-participant final, Contreras moved up to ninth with a total score of 562.45. The top nine divers on the women’s one-meter advance to the NCAA Championships from Zone E. Junior CeeJay Harris tallied a score of 241.95 to place 30th in the prelims.

On the men’s three-meter, sophomore Scotia Mullin came just short of qualifying with a ninth-place finish. He scored a total of 654.05, but only the top seven divers from the men’s three-meter advance out of Zone E. Junior Ryan Russi scored a 261.40 in the prelims and did not advance to the evening’s final.

Tomorrow’s events will include the women’s three-meter and the men’s one-meter. The three-meter prelims will begin at 11 a.m. MT followed by the finals at 2:35 p.m. The one-meter prelims will start at 5:35 p.m., with the finals following at 7:20 p.m.