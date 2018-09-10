Copeland Named MW Defensive Player Of The Week

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (Sept. 10, 2018) – Wyoming volleyball senior Reed Copeland has been named Mountain West Defensive Player of the Week, the conference announced Monday. It marks the second conference weekly honor of her career and the first since 2016.

Copeland helped the Cowgirls to a 3-0 weekend at the UniWyo Invite, posting three impressive performances to knock off Arizona State, Murray State and Binghamton. She led the Cowgirls with 28 blocks on the weekend, along with four digs and 24 kills on a .438 hitting percentage. Copeland recorded a mark of 2.80 blocks per set over the three matches.

The Federal Way, Wash., native recorded her first double-double of the season and second of her career in the Wyoming win over Arizona State, scoring 11 blocks and 11 kills (.421 hit pct.), along with a dig and an assist. She recorded nine blocks and two digs along with eight kills in the Wyoming win over Murray State, and added eight blocks with five kills in the win over Binghamton.

For her efforts, Copeland was named to the UniWyo Invitational All-Tournament Team, along with setter Cori Aafedt and outside hitter Halie McArdle, who also took MVP honors.

Copeland has had a stellar senior season thus far on both ends of the floor, compiling 71 kills on a .367 hitting percentage on offense to go along with 60 total blocks on only one error for a 1.88 blocks per set average, which leads the MW.

The Cowgirls are off to an 8-1 start to the season, which includes a pair of wins over Pac-12 foes Colorado and Arizona State. They will wrap up the non-conference tournament schedule this weekend in Ames, Iowa when they compete compete against Iowa State, Syracuse and Iowa at the Cyclone Classic beginning on Thursday.