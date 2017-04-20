Correction Officers Terminated, Lieutenant Resigns at Daggett County Jail

Two correction officers have been terminated and the jail commander has resigned in Daggett County, Utah following misconduct allegations.

On February, 17, 2017, the Utah Department of Corrections removed 80 state inmates from the Daggett County Jail as a result of an ongoing misconduct investigation. At that time, two correction officers were placed on paid leave.

On April 11, 2017, Daggett County Sheriff Jerry Jorgensen and Chief Deputy Chris Collett met with UDC officials to discuss the investigation’s findings. According to a release from the Daggett County Sherriff’s Office, Daggett County terminated employment of the two correction officers that were placed on leave and accepted the resignation of the jail commander.

As the investigation is still ongoing, no further information on the allegations will be released at this time.