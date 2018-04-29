Could Parallel Parking Be Coming To Broadway Street Downtown Rock Springs?

You may have notice the new smoother drive on Broadway Street in Downtown Rock Springs thanks to a new asphalt overlay. Well something else new may be coming to Broadway Street besides the new driving surface… parallel parking.

A press release to WyoRadio states, “The City is evaluating the vehicle and pedestrian safety aspects of the roadway. As a result, the City is considering changing the parking configuration to allow for better traffic flow and pedestrian safety. The new configuration would entail parallel parking stalls on the south side of Broadway and to maintain the existing diagonal parking on the north side of Broadway”.

So what do you think?