Council Approves Increased Parks and Recreation Fees, Excludes Parks & Athletic Fields From Vote

During last night’s City Council meeting, the Rock Springs City Council unanimously approved a request to increase Parks and Recreation fees, excluding the recommended addition of fees for fields and parks.

The request from the Parks and Recreation Department asked for permission to increase recreation fees by approximately 20 percent.

The Parks and Recreation Department also recommended that four new areas be charged fees that have previously been free of charge. Those four areas are: Concession Stand Rental – Kiwanis Field ($100), Youth Athletic Fields ($1000 per season), Daily Park Rental Fee ($1000), and Parks Concession Trailer Daily Usage ($100).

The proposed Fee Schedule is available in the Agenda Packet (pages 32-36), which can be found online.

A full video of the January 3, 2017 City Council Meeting is available on the City of Rock Springs website.

Public Concern

After several groups expressed concerns about the suggested $1000 fee for Youth Athletic Fields, the City Council chose to exclude the “Parks & Athletic Fields” section of the recommendation from the vote.

Also included in that section of the request was Concession Stand Rental-Kiwanis Field, Daily Park Rental Fee, and Parks Concession Trailer Daily Usage Fee.

The Council plans to revisit the suggested fees for parks and athletic fields after they have had time to look into concerns and consider how different groups and organizations may be impacted.

The Youth Athletic Fields are utilized by groups like American Legion Baseball, Little League Baseball, Rock Springs Soccer Association, Young American Football League, Girls Fast Pitch Softball, and others.

Representatives from Young American Football League, Girl Fast Pitch Softball, and the Rock Springs Soccer Association spoke to the Council about concerns with the additional fees. Some said they would like to see more maintenance of the fields if they are required to pay to use the facility. Concerns that fields are not painted often, bathrooms are not maintained, and grass is not mowed were among concerns expressed.

Others told the Council that registration for their groups are currently open, and the $1000 seasonal fee was not factored into the charge for participants.

Others, like the Rock Springs Soccer Association, have Fall and Springs seasons—meaning they would be required to pay the $1000 fee twice.

A representative from Girls Soft Pitch Softball suggested the groups be allowed to sell banners and advertising in order to offset the new cost, something that has not been allowed in the past.

The Council chose to exclude the section titled “Parks & Athletic Fields” from their vote in order to better consider how these fees would impact the groups that use the fields. Mayor Carl Demshar said he would like to see a workshop conducted with the organizations so the proper concerns may be considered.

The Vote

When considering the recommendation to increase Parks and Recreation fees by approximately 20 percent, Mayor Carl Demshar said it was something that he believes is necessary with the current budget.

“These are not increases that we enjoy making, but I think they’re necessary,” said Demshar.

Demshar noted that the City largely subsidizes Parks and Recreation, which is not feasible with the sales tax numbers Rock Springs has seen in recent months.

Demshar outlined some of the numbers making a change necessary.

For the Civic Center last year, operating expenses were $1.46 million. The Civic Center generated $200,000 of income with the difference subsidized by the City.

For the Family Recreation Center, operating costs were $2.88 million and generated revenues were $720,000.

When looking at the Golf Course and North Recreation Area, the cost of operation was $1.57 million and generated income was $763,000.

“When you look at these subsidies that we have here, and you look at where our revenue streams are, it becomes very apparent very quickly that we need to do something to start to turn these subsidies around or at least reduce them,” said Demshar.

The Council unanimously voted to approve the request to increase Parks and Recreation Fees, excluding the section for Parka and Athletic Fields. The excluded section will be revisited at a later date.