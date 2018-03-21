Council Discusses Commercial Breeders Ordinance

An ordinance that would prohibit the sale of commercially bred dog, cat or rabbit in local pet shops was discussed during the city of Rock Springs regularly scheduled meeting last night.

The ordinance would prevent the purchase from such an animal in pet store, retail business or other commercial establishment in Rock Springs, unless the animal was obtained from an animal shelter or non-profit rescue or humane organization.

During the meeting, the Rock Springs City Council heard from both sides of the proposal. The Council first heard from Rock Springs resident Michael Boren who spoke against the ordinance stating that although it is a well intentioned ordinance for both the animal and residents, he feels it was not designed to promote ethical pet ownership which should be the goal of the city.

Boren suggested that the city find a way to let the problem work itself out rather than impose more laws on businesses. Boren suggested that the city push for ways to educate residents on pet adoptions and its benefits.

Councilors Armstrong and Zotti both spoke in agreement with Boren. Councilman Zotti stated that laws do not prevent anyone from doing anything, and noted there would be now way to determine the ordinance’s economical impact. Councilman Armstrong said the city should push for adoptions and show people the benefits of adoption over pet store animals.

City Animal Control Supervisor Mike Kiggins spoke in favor of the ordinance stating that there have been issues in the past with pet stores selling mill animals and that it was difficult for him to enforce punishment because there was no city ordinance against it. Kiggins stated that currently there is no issue but the ordinance would prevent any issues in the future.

Councilman Tim Savage also spoke in favor of the ordinance stating that the ordinance encourages residents to adopt locally, and discourages people from buying and then dumping them off at the city pound. Savage said the ordinance would prevent people from sending money out of state, and it makes more economical sense.

Councilman Armstrong proposed an amendment removing the words “other domesticated animals” from the ordinance as he felt the language would prevent pet shops from the sale of hamsters, snakes and other domesticated pets. The proposed amendment passed, and the amended ordinance will move forward.

The ordinance will see two more readings in which the public can comment on.

The next city council meeting is set for 7 p.m. on Tuesday April 3rd.