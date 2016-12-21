Councilor Zotti Calls for Harmony Between Animal Control and Pet Rescues

During last night’s Rock Springs City Council Meeting, Councilor Rob Zotti encouraged Animal Control and local animal rescue groups to work together.

During the public comment period, Zotti addressed recent issues that have been brought up in social media and in the news. He said he would like to see official protocol in place to encourage the groups to work together.

Zotti was the only person to speak about Animal Control during the public comment period.

Zotti described Animal Control as dedicated to help and save animals, and he said other groups within the community share the same goals.

“I think in some cases we get a little side tracked,” said Zotti “We both have the same goal but maybe different means of getting there, and my hope is with everything that occurred in the past few weeks that maybe we can pull together and find a way to work within the community with Animal Control and with groups like Gone Rogue and that who go and help rescue animals—to set some protocols and standards that we can achieve the same goals we all work towards.”

He said he would like to see a harmony between Animal Control and other rescue groups rather than tension, mistrust, and a feeling of competing with one another.

He said he hopes recent events are a learning opportunity for all involved.

When asked if such harmony is attainable, Police Chief Dwane Pacheco said Animal Control encourages people to volunteer and help however they can.

“We do look favorably upon people coming in if they want to volunteer, if they want to assist, those types of things. We only ask that they follow some of the rules that we have,” said Pacheco.

Chief Pacheco noted that there can be tension when people don’t like the way Animal Control is required to operate, but said the end goal is the same: to help animals. He encouraged those who want to volunteer to also consider helping with the Humane Society.

Pacheco and Zotti both took note of a decrease in the number of animals euthanized at the shelter.

Pacheco said one struggle for Animal Control has been feral cats. He said the shelter would likely be considered a no-kill facility by definition if it weren’t for the feral cat population.

During the Animal Control report later in the meeting, Councilor Tim Savage said Animal Control has taken in 619 dogs over the past 12 months. Of those, 80 went to a different rescue—27 of which went to a rescue outside of Sweetwater County. Less than two percent were euthanized with 12 dogs being put down over the one year period.

Councilor Zotti said he may continue to pursue putting protocols in place to ensure rescues and Animal Control will be able to work together in the future.

He encouraged anyone with questions or concerns to reach out and get more information.

“I encourage everybody to reach out and just communicate and talk. If you have questions call. Call me. Call animal Control. Find out what’s going on. Let’s not get into battle wars on social media because it just causes more problems than anything,” said Zotti.

An on-demand video of the December 20th City Council Meeting can be found at https://rswy.viebit.com/player.php?hash=lqPQhNoP30lM.