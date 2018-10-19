Country Artist Darryl Worley At Broadway Theater Tonight

Country artist Darryl Worley is set to play an intimate acoustic set at the Broadway Theater in Rock Springs tonight. Doors open at 6:00 pm for the general public and 5:30 pm for annual members of the Friends of the Broadway. Show starts at 7 pm. WyoRadio’s Q96 (KQSW-FM) is the welcoming radio station to the event.

Tickets will be priced at $35 at the door, if available. The tickets include daily membership to the Friends of the Broadway Social Club. Beer and wine will be available at the show.

For more information contact the Rock Springs URA/Main Street at 307-352-1434.