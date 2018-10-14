Country Artist Darryl Worley To Play At The Broadway Theater This Friday, October 19th

Country artist Darryl Worley is set to play an intimate acoustic set at the Broadway Theater in Rock Springs on Friday, October 19th. WyoRadio’s Q96 (KQSW-FM) is the welcoming radio station to the event.

Worley has released several albums including Hard Rain Don’t Last, I Miss My Friend, Have You Forgotten?, Darryl Worley and his most recent studio release Sounds Like Life. His albums have produced 18 singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs charts, including three Number Ones: “I Miss My Friend,” Have You Forgotten?,” and “Awful, Beautiful Life.” “Have You Forgotten?” spent seven weeks at Number One. Nine other singles have reached the Top 40.

Tickets are $30 in advance and are available online at BroadwayRS.com, the Rock Springs Main Street/URA office (603 S Main Street), or the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce. Tickets will be priced at $35 at the door, if available.

Tickets include daily membership to the Friends of the Broadway Social Club. Beer and wine will be available at the show. Doors open at 6:00 pm for the general public and 5:30 pm for annual members of the Friends of the Broadway.

For more information Contact the Rock Springs URA/Main Street at 307-352-1434.