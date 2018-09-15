Country Singer Suzy Bogguss To Perform Monday Night

Country singer Suzy Bogguss will be performing Monday night at the Rock Springs High School Theatre in a benefit concert to help Sweetwater County Search and Rescue raise funds for the purchase a new or used snowcat to replace their current aging snowcat.

Tickets for the performance, which will start at 7:30 p.m., are $38.00 for general admission seating and can be purchased at the door. Comedian Mark Cordes will open the show.

Bogguss’ 1989 album Somewhere Between produced her first top 20 County song, Cross My Broken Heart, which became a Top 20 hit and helped her win Top New Female Vocalist by the Academy of Country Music.

Her Moment of Truth album included a duet with Lee Greenwood, Hopelessly Yours, which received a Grammy Award nomination for Best Country Vocal Collaboration.

In 1991, Bogguss released the platinum-selling album Aces. The album featured four hit singles – Someday Soon, Outbound Plane, Aces, and Letting Go, the latter three reaching the Country Top Ten. In 1992 at the Country Music Association Awards, Bogguss won the Horizon Award (best new artist).

Her 1992 follow-up, Voices in the Wind, earned Bogguss her second straight gold record with the album’s first single, “Drive South” by John Hiatt, just missed the #1 spot but gave Bogguss the highest-charting hit of her career to date.

Her streak continued the following year with another gold record, Something Up My Sleeve, giving her two additional Top Five hits in “Just Like the Weather” and “Hey Cinderella”.

To learn more about Sweetwater County Search and Rescue visit the Facebook page.