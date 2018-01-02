County Assessor Pat Drinkle To Retire

Sweetwater County Assessor Pat Drinkle announced today that she is retiring from her office effective February 3, 2018 for family reasons.

“I would like to thank all of my family, neighbors and friends and especially my staff in the Assessor’s office for their support. It has been an honor and a privilege to work in the Assessor’s office for the past 27 years and to serve the citizens of Sweetwater County as Assessor for the past 6 years. I am going to miss all of the people that I have been so fortunate to come to know and work with during that time.”

“My thanks to the Sweetwater Democratic Party for everything they have done. They are a quality organization with dedicated people and I wish them all of the best as they go through the process of choosing my successor.”

Drinkle sent a resignation letter to the Board of County Commissioners which was put on record during their regularly scheduled meeting today. The Commissioners will discuss the process of finding a new Assessor during their next regularly scheduled meeting.

The Assessor’s Office has the statutory duty to locate, identify, and value all taxable property in Sweetwater County as of January 1st each year. The Assessor’s Office also maintains property information including maps, legal descriptions, owner information, and improvement details.