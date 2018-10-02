County Closes Accounts At Bank of the West, Opens With Commerce Bank

At the regularly scheduled commissioners meeting today, County Treasurer Robb Slaughter reported that the county has effectively removed all funds from Bank of the West. All funds have been removed as of Friday, September 28th.

The County elected to bring their services to Commerce Bank in Rock Springs. As of September 17th all accounts at Commerce Bank are open and being used by the county at this time.

Slaughter stated the move from Bank of the West to Commerce Bank was a good transition and they are pleased with how the transition went. To read more about the commission’s decision to remove their funds read here.