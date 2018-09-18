County Commission Delays Decision On Airport Terminal Funding

The Sweetwater County Commissioners held their regularly scheduled meeting today at the Sweetwater County Courthouse in Green River. The commission had a public hearing in regards to approving a request for funding of $711,111 to help renovate and expand the Commercial Airline Terminal at the Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport.

According to Airport Director Devon Brubaker Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport is being considered to receive a portion of one billion dollars that Congress passed in March, 2018 with the Consolidated Appropriation Act of 2018.

Brubaker attended the meeting to answer any questions before a motion was made. Commissioner Wally Johnson and John Kolb both voiced concern with funding the project prior to federal funding from the FAA being approved. Chairman Reid West also voiced concern along with Johnson and Kolb.

After lengthy discussion, Commissioner Doc Wendling motioned to table the subject matter for a later time. The vote went 3-2 with Johnson and Kolb motioning to end the matter to be discussed at a later date.

In a release to the commissioners, Brubaker stated the $711,111 would be used to help fund the design of the new terminal. This amount would represent two-thirds of the total estimated design cost of $1, 066,667 with the remainder being funded by the City of Rock Springs. Brubaker also stated in the release, competition for this funding is anticipated to be high and the Federal Aviation Administration provided guidance that projects with designs underway or complete will compete favorably compared to those who do not have their designs complete. According to Brubaker this supplemental appropriation is very rare with the last one being the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009.

After the commissioners voted to table the issue, Brubaker stated his team will go forward with the funding application which has a submission deadline of October 31, 2018.

The project is currently projected to cost $10-14 million and take three to four years to complete based on programmed funding availability.