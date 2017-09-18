Latest

County Commissioners Meeting Tomorrow

TOPICS:

September 18, 2017

The Sweetwater County Board of County Commissioners will meet on Tuesday, September 19, 2017 at 8:30 a.m. in the commissioners’ chambers. Interested parties are encouraged to arrive 15 minutes earlier than the topic’s scheduled time.

The agenda is tentative and subject to change.

Below is the full agenda. The agenda can also be found online at: https://www.sweet.wy.us/ArchiveCenter/ViewFile/Item/680

The packet for the meeting, which contains information related to items covered, can be found at the following link: https://www.sweet.wy.us/ArchiveCenter/ViewFile/Item/681

0919 Agenda

 

