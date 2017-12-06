Latest

County Data Available on UW Website

December 6, 2017

Details about the University of Wyoming’s interaction with the state’s 23 counties are available online.

 

The data include enrollment at UW and throughout the state via distance education; alumni totals; local educational programs and projects; local economic impact; and student financial aid and employment numbers.

To view a complete list for each county and also Wyoming totals, go to www.uwyo.edu/govcom/county/. A PDF of Sweetwater County’s totals can be viewed below, or at http://www.uwyo.edu/govcom/county/sweetwater-county-17.html

For more information, contact Chad Baldwin, UW’s associate vice president for communications and marketing, at (307) 766-2929 or cbaldwin@uwyo.edu.

