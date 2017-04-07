County Deputy Receives Special Crime Victims’ Rights Award

A Sweetwater County deputy sheriff received special recognition this week for his work in solving a decades-old murder case, Sweetwater County Sheriff Mike Lowell said on Thursday.

On the occasion of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, Corporal Jeff Sheaman was presented an award on Thursday by Sweetwater County Attorney Daniel Erramouspe for his work on the Christine Thornton case.

In the summer of 1977, 28-year-old Christine Thornton, a Michigan native, disappeared and was reported missing by her family. In 1982 the body of an unidentified female murder victim was found in the Granger area west of Green River. The body was in an advanced state of decomposition and for over 30 years her identity remained a mystery.

Corporal Sheaman was assigned to follow up on the cold case and, working with the Wyoming State Crime Laboratory, submitted biological samples to the University of North Texas Center for Human Identification. In 2015, the woman was identified as Christine Thornton.

Sheaman also identified a suspect in Thornton’s murder: serial killer Rodney Alcala, the infamous “Dating Game Killer,” sentenced to death in California in 2010 for five murders committed in that state in the late 1970s. Later, in 2013, Alcala pleaded guilty to two more murders committed in New York state in 1971 and 1977.

Last year the Sweetwater County Attorney’s Office charged Alcala, now 73 and in poor health, with First Degree Murder in Thornton’s death. He remains in custody on death row in the California State Prison, Corcoran, pending ongoing appeals of his death sentences.

Sheaman remained in close touch with Christine Thornton’s family throughout the investigation and took a personal hand in seeing that her remains were returned to Michigan, where she was laid to rest after nearly four decades. To express their gratitude and to recognize the hard work of Sheaman and the Sweetwater County Attorney’s Office, her family made a generous donation to the Sweetwater County YWCA.