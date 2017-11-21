County Employees Get Choice Of Holiday Cash or Holiday Time

County employees will have the choice this holiday season between a bonus or additional time off work with a smaller bonus.

During the Board of County Commissioners meeting today, the Commission voted to provide County employees with the option to receive a $1000 one-time incentive or to receive a $500 one-time incentive along with two floating days off during the holiday season.

County employees must inform their supervisor or Human Resources of their incentive preference by Tuesday, November 28th. This allows the bonus checks to be issued no later than the end of day on November 30, 2017. Employees who do not specify a preference will be provided the $500 with two days off.

The one-time incentive does not apply to elected officials, grant employees, or Chief Deputies. Part-time employees will receive a pro-rated incentive based on the budgeted amount of weekly hours for the position.

Funds for the holiday incentives were made possible by an increase in sales tax revenues. Sweetwater County has received nearly $604,000 more in sales tax revenue than was anticipated.

The estimated cost for the approved holiday incentives is $251,684.05.

Commissioner Wally Johnson was the only dissenting vote for the one-time holiday incentives. He noted that the County has greatly cut funding for departments and said he could not support using the unanticipated revenue for bonuses. Johnson said he would support providing an extra two days off work for the season, but would not vote in favor of monetary bonuses.