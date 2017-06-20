County Expects To Save Over $470,000 From Voluntary Separation Program

Sweetwater County anticipates to save about $470,000 through a Voluntary Separation Program.

During their regularly scheduled meeting, the Board of County Commissioners of Sweetwater County approved to accept 19 applications for voluntary separation. In addition, another already vacant position will not be filled—creating 20 vacancies within Sweetwater County government.

With these vacancies, the total projected savings for Fiscal Year 2017-2018 is $470,752. This includes a total of $1,473,136 savings in salary and benefits with payouts totaling $1,002,384 for those participating in the program. These payouts include the $30,000 cash or insurance incentive approved by the Commissioners, cost of employment for three months until program participants leave their positions, and payout of leave accrual like sick pay, vacation, and comp leave.

The following positions have been vacated as a result of the Voluntary Separation Program:

One position from Juvenile Probation

One position from the DUI Supervised Probation Program

Two custodial positions

Two positions from the Clerk’s Office

Three positions from the Sheriff’s Office

One position from the Treasurer’s Office

Two positions from the Clerk of District Court’s Office

Eight positions from the Detention Center (Seven are the result of the Voluntary Separation Program, and one vacant position will not be filled.)

About The Voluntary Separation Program:

The Voluntary Separation Program was approved by the County Commissioners during their meeting on June 6, 2017. In the program, participants chose to receive a $30,000 incentive as cash or a health insurance benefit upon leaving employment with the County.

Now that program contracts have been approved, department heads are required to get Commissioner approval before filling the open position. Positions will be filled only if it is necessary to do so.