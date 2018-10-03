County Fire Fighters Open House This Saturday

All Fire Departments across Sweetwater County will be hosting a “Kick Off to Fire Prevention Week Open House” this Saturday, October 6th at the Sweetwater Events Complex.

The event is free to the public and takes place from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The Open House will have fire fighting apparatus and firefighters from all of the Fire Departments within Sweetwater County along with “special guests” who will be serving up hot dogs and drinks

The public is invited to stop by and receive free information on fire safety, meet local fire fighters as well as view fire trucks and a special fire safety trailer. There will also be a bouncy house for the kids.