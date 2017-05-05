County Inmate Transported To Hospital From Courtroom

An inmate of the Sweetwater County Detention Center was transported to Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County this morning after an incident in court late Friday morning.

Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Detective Dick Blust said that about 11:30 AM, a male prisoner, whom he declined to identify, reportedly attempted to harm himself while appearing in District Court Judge Nena James’s courtroom in Green River.

Blust said the inmate was secured by detention officers and transported by ambulance to the hospital, where he was examined, underwent treatment for his injuries, and remains under observation.

Officials said the inmate’s injuries are not considered life-threatening.