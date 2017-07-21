County Road 33 Reopened

(Rock Springs, Wyo. – July 21, 2017) County Road 33 – the Flaming Gorge Road, also called the Big Firehole Road – has been reopened.

Sweetwater County Sheriff Mike Lowell and the County Department of Public Works / Road & Bridge made the reopening announcement at about 12:15 PM on Friday, after county crews worked to clear away roadway debris created by Thursday night’s severe rainstorm.

Officials continue to recommended, however, that in the aftermath of last night’s storm caution continue to be exercised on county roads everywhere.