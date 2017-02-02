County Roads North Of Rock Springs Open

The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office and the County Department of Public works issued an update to the road closure alerts for the area north of Rock Springs at around 4:45 p.m. on Thursday.

Sheriff Mike Lowell said Yellowstone Road from the Stassinos Ranch Road north is now OPEN, the westernmost section of the Chilton Ranch Cutoff Road, which connects Yellowstone Road to Highway 191, is OPEN, and Summit Drive, impassable from Signal to Mesa for several days, is now OPEN.