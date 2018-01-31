Couple Arrested With 100 Pounds of Marijuana; Bond Set

(Rock Springs / Green River, Wyo. – January 31, 2018) Bond was set Wednesday on a couple arrested after 100 pounds of marijuana was discovered in the trunk of their vehicle.

Sweetwater County Sheriff Mike Lowell said a patrol deputy and his K9 partner made a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near Wamsutter early Tuesday morning. The driver of the vehicle was identified as 27-year-old Ashley Marie Clark, of Bluefield, West Virginia. Her passenger was Scott M. Schatek, 29, Little Egg Harbor, New Jersey. A search of the vehicle, conducted after the deputy’s canine alerted to the presence of drugs, produced about 100 pounds of marijuana in vacuum-sealed bags, plus a vacuum sealer.

Schatek and Clark are both charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver (Marijuana), Conspiracy to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Marijuana), and felony-level Possession of a Controlled Substance (Marijuana). Clark is also charged with Following Too Closely.

Circuit Court Judge John Prokos set Schatek’s bond at $30,000 cash or surety, and Clark’s at $15,000 cash or surety.

Lowell said the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office has adopted a policy of not identifying its dog handlers and their K9 partners by name in the media in drug seizure cases due to nationwide incidences of threats against law enforcement officers and their dogs.