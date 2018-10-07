Cowboy and Cowgirl Swimmers Place Second at DU Relays

Denver. CO. – Wyoming men’s and women’s swimming teams each placed second at the DU Relays on Saturday at the El Pomar Natatorium.

The Cowgirls won three of the ten events on Saturday afternoon to finish with 176 points and take second place out of four teams.

The Cowgirls started the day by winning the 3×300 freestyle relay with a time of 8:55.24, swam by Katelyn Blattner, Daniela Luna-Rocha and Lainee Jones. The team of Isobel Ryan, Sani Carsrud, Jones and Blattner won the 500-crescendo relay with a time of 4:34.46. The last event of the day that the Cowgirls won was the 400-freestyle relay swam by Samantha Burke, Jones, Carsrud and Ryan finishing the race with a time of 3:29.41.

The Cowboys also claimed three race victories on the day.

The first race the Cowboys won was the 3X300 freestyle relay, the team of Seth Borgert, Jacob Harlan and Ryan Netzel finished with a time of 8:10.60. The next event the Cowboys won was the 3X100 butterfly relay swam by PJ Musser, Jack Scafuri and Austin Crump who finished with a time of 2:34.33. Finally, the team of David Murphy, Mitchell Hovis, and James Bouda touched the wall first in the 3×100 breaststroke relay with a time of 2:52.23

The Cowgirls will return to Corbett Pool on Friday to take on New Mexico State University.