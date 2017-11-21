Cowboy Basketball Into Cayman Island Classic Finals

The Wyoming Cowboys basketball team continued with their undefeated ways by defeating Louisiana 70-61 in the the second round of the Cayman Islands Classic basketball tournament in Georgetown, Grand Cayman.

The win puts the Pokes record at 4-0 and advances them into Wednesday’s championship game against the winner of today’s Cincinnati/Richmond game.

Wyoming was led by Alexander Aka Gorski with 16 points. Louis Adams chipped in with 14 points and Nyaires Redding added 13 points. Alan Herdon led the Pokes on the boards with seven.

Wednesday championship game is scheduled for 5:30 pm and will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK FM beginning at 5:00 pm or streamed at www.99KSIT.com.