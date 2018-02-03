Cowboy Basketball Hosts Fresno State Today

The Wyoming Cowboys will square off with Fresno State at noon today in the Arena-Auditorium. Today’s game will mark the first meeting between the schools since the four overtime contest in the Arena-Auditorium last season on February 8th which was won by the Pokes, 102-100.

The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM beginning at 11:30 a.m. with tip-off at noon. The game will also be streamed on 99KSIT.com

The Pokes (6-3 in the MWC, 15-7 overall) return to Laramie carrying a four game winning streak after Wednesday’s double-overtime win at Colorado State, Wyoming sixth overtime contest of the year which ties an NCAA Division I record for overtime wins in a season.

The Bulldogs head to Laramie with a 15-8 overall record and a 5-5 mark in the league. Fresno State is one of the nation’s top shooting teams shooting 50 percent from the field for second in the MWC and No. 14 in the nation.

The Bulldogs lead the all-time series 15-10 in a series that dates back to 1972. The Pokes are 9-3 all-time against Fresno State in Laramie.