Cowboy Basketball Loses Out On Bye, Will Play Wednesday In MWC Tournament

The Wyoming Cowboys had a chance to secure an opening round bye at this week’s Mountain West Conference Tournament in Las Vegas. The Pokes needed to win at Boise State Saturday in their final regular season game, but that proved to be to difficult of a task as Wyoming fell behind early and never fully recovered in losing 95-87.

With the loss, Wyoming (19-11) went from an opening round bye to becoming the sixth seed and will meet 11th seeded San Jose State (4-25) on Wednesday at 4:00 p.m. Wyoming already owns two victories over the Spartans this year, 90-86 at San Jose State and 89-75 in Laramie.

Should the Cowboys win their opening game, they will meet number three seeded New Mexico (17-14) on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. Nevada (26-6) secured the number one seed with Boise State (23-7) being the number two seed. Like New Mexico, both received opening round byes.

Other opening round games on Wednesday will feature, #8 UNLV (19-12) vs. #9 Air Force (12-18), and #7 Utah State (15-16) vs. #10 Colorado State (11-20).

The Mountain West Tournament will once again take place at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.