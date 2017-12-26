Cowboy Basketball Opens MWC Play Wednesday

Laramie, WY – The Wyoming Cowboys open up Mountain West Conference play on Wednesday hosting San Diego State in the Arena-Auditorium. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. The contest will be the first meeting between the schools in Laramie since 2016 and is the 81st meeting all-time.

The game will be broadcast by WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM beginning at 6:30 pm. It will also be streamed on 99KSIT.com.

The Cowboys saw their 13-game home winning streak snapped on December 19th against Northern Colorado, as UW heads into conference play with a 9-4 overall record. The Pokes are averaging 77.3 points per game with opponents pouring in 75.3 per night.

The Aztecs open MW play with an 8-3 overall record after defeating No. 12 Gonzaga 72-70 on December 21st. SDSU is averaging 78.3 points per game and are allowing 64.7 points per game on the season, which is second in the MW and 40th in the nation. The Aztecs are one of the nation’s best teams in not fouling the opponent ranks first in the league in No. 11 in the nation with 173 this season.