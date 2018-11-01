Cowboy Basketball Opens Play With Exhibition Game Tonight At AA

Laramie, WY – The Wyoming Cowboys open their 2018-19 campaign tonight at 7 p.m. inside the Arena-Auditorium hosting Colorado Christian in an exhibition contest. Wyoming is coming off back-to-back 20-win seasons under head coach Allen Edwards .

The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and streamed at 99KSIT.com beginning at 6:30 p.m.

This season the Cowboys return two starters, senior guard Justin James and sophomore guard Hunter Maldonado, along with five letterwinners from last season. The Pokes welcomed nine new players to the lineup this season. That group includes a redshirt, three junior college players and five prep school freshmen.

Edwards became the only coach in Cowboy history to win at least 20 games in his first two seasons as head coach.

Colorado Christian went 4-24 last season including a 1-21 mark in the RMAC.

Tonight’s game is the second meeting between the two schools. The Cowboys defeated Cougars in a regular season game on December 5, 2016 in the Arena-Auditorium by a score of 67-60.

Wyoming will officially open the season next Tuesday hosting UC Santa Barbara at 8 p.m. inside the Arena-Auditorium.