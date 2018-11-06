Cowboy Basketball Opens The Season For Real Tonight

Laramie, WY – The Wyoming Cowboys officially open the 2018-19 basketball campaign tonight at 8 p.m. inside the Arena-Auditorium by hosting UC Santa Barbara.

The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM or streamed at 99KSIT.com.

Advertisement

Wyoming, who returns two starters and five letterwinners from last season’s team, defeated Colorado Christian 72-69 in their only exhibition game last week. Cowboy starter and Pre-Season All MWC guard Justin James will be in the lineup tonight after not playing against Colorado Christian.

Last season head coach Allen Edwards became the only coach in Cowboy history to win at least 20 games in his first two seasons going 20-13 last season and 23-15 his first year.

Advertisement

UC Santa Barbara posted an impressive 23-9 record last season in head coach Joe Pasternack’s first season. UCSB finished second in the Big West last season and did not see any postseason action. The Gauchos return from start from that team and six letter winners. UC Santa Barbara welcomes 10 newcomers the squad that includes five Division I transfers.

Tonight’s game is the seventh all-time meeting between the two schools and the first since 2012. Wyoming holds a 4-2 lead in the all-time series, which dates back to 1966. Wyoming has won three-straight games in the series and is 3-0 all-time against UCSB in Laramie.