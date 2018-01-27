Cowboy Basketball At San Jose State This Afternoon

Laramie, WY – After an impressive double overtime win at home this past Wednesday over number 23 Nevada, Wyoming embarks on a two game road swing beginning at San José State today at 3:00 p.m. The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM beginning at 2:30 p.m. and streamed at 99KSIT.com.

Today’s meeting between Wyoming and San Jose State will be the 13th with the Pokes holding a 11-2 lead in the all-time series.

The Pokes head to the game with the Spartans with a 13-7 overall record and a 4-3 mark in the Mountain West. San José State is 3-16 overall and 0-8 in the conference.

Entering today’s game, Wyoming is led in scoring by junior guard Justin James at 18.1 points per game, 20.7 points per game in conference play. Senior forward Hayden Dalton adds 17.6 points per game for sixth in the league.

The Spartans are led by Ryan Welage with 17.5 points per game for seventh in the MW.