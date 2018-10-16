Latest

Cowboy Basketball Tabbed Seventh in Mountain West Preseason Poll

TOPICS:

October 16, 2018

 

Las Vegas , NV – The University of Wyoming men’s basketball team has been picked to finish seventh in the Mountain West, as the conference announced its 2018-19 preseason media poll and all-conference team today at the league’s media summit in the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Cowboys garnered 88 points from media in the MW.

Advertisement

  

Nevada was tabbed the preseason favorite to win the 2018-19 regular-season title by capturing 18 of 19 first-place votes for 207 points. San Diego State received 181 points to finish second with one first-place votes, followed by New Mexico with 153 points for third place. Boise State received 139 points to finish fourth, followed by Fresno State (138 points) and UNLV (122). The Pokes garnered 88 points for seventh, Colorado State collected 80 points for eighth. Utah State (78), Air Force (42) and San Jose State (19) rounded out the poll.

2018-19 Preseason Predicted Order of Finish:

School                  Points (First-Place Votes)

Nevada                207 (18)

San Diego State  188 (1)

New Mexico        153

Boise State          139

Fresno State        138

UNLV                  122

Wyoming            88

Colorado State     80

Utah State            78

Air Force              42

San Jose State     19

The Cowboys face off against Colorado Christian on Thursday, Nov. 1 in an exhibition game in the Arena-Auditorium, before tipping off the regular season against UC Santa Barbara on Tuesday, Nov. 6 in Laramie. Fans can purchase season tickets by calling the Wyoming Athletics Ticket Office at (307) 766-7220 or going online at GoWyo.com.

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Cowboy Basketball Tabbed Seventh in Mountain West Preseason Poll"

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.