Cowboy Basketball Tabbed Seventh in Mountain West Preseason Poll

Las Vegas , NV – The University of Wyoming men’s basketball team has been picked to finish seventh in the Mountain West, as the conference announced its 2018-19 preseason media poll and all-conference team today at the league’s media summit in the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Cowboys garnered 88 points from media in the MW.

Advertisement

Nevada was tabbed the preseason favorite to win the 2018-19 regular-season title by capturing 18 of 19 first-place votes for 207 points. San Diego State received 181 points to finish second with one first-place votes, followed by New Mexico with 153 points for third place. Boise State received 139 points to finish fourth, followed by Fresno State (138 points) and UNLV (122). The Pokes garnered 88 points for seventh, Colorado State collected 80 points for eighth. Utah State (78), Air Force (42) and San Jose State (19) rounded out the poll.

Advertisement

2018-19 Preseason Predicted Order of Finish:

School Points (First-Place Votes)

Nevada 207 (18)

San Diego State 188 (1)

New Mexico 153

Boise State 139

Fresno State 138

UNLV 122

Wyoming 88

Colorado State 80

Utah State 78

Air Force 42

San Jose State 19

The Cowboys face off against Colorado Christian on Thursday, Nov. 1 in an exhibition game in the Arena-Auditorium, before tipping off the regular season against UC Santa Barbara on Tuesday, Nov. 6 in Laramie. Fans can purchase season tickets by calling the Wyoming Athletics Ticket Office at (307) 766-7220 or going online at GoWyo.com.