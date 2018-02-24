Cowboy Basketball Tonight With Much Needed Road Win

Laramie, WY – The Wyoming Cowboys will take on Fresno State tonight with an 8:00 p.m. tip-off. It is an important game for the Pokes as they are jockeying for a bye in the upcoming MWC tournament with UNLV, New Mexico and San Diego State.

Today’s meeting will be the 27th between the two schools and the 13th in Fresno. The Pokes’ last win at Fresno State was January 17, 2015 in triple overtime.

Tonight’s game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM or streamed at 99KSIT beginning at 7;30 p.m.

The Cowboys are 17-11 overall and 8-7 in the league while Fresno State enters the game at 20-8 overall and 10-5 in the conference. The Bulldogs are winners of five-straight games with the winning streak starting against the Cowboys on February 3rd.

The Bulldogs lead the all-time series 16-10 in a series that dates back to 1972. The Bulldogs have won five of the last six meetings including the first meeting this season in Laramie, 80-62.