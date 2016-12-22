Cowboy Basketball In Vegas Tonight For Two Day Tournament

The Wyoming Cowboy basketball team is in Las Vegas competing in the two day Continental Tire Las

Vegas Basketball Tournament. The event will feature Chicago State, SEMO, Cornell USC, Missouri State and Troy.

The 9-2 Pokes will play 7-4 DePaul tonight at 6:30. If Wyoming defeats DePaul they will play the winner of Thursday night’s USC (11-0)/Missouri State (8-3) game Friday at 9:00 pm. A loss will pit the Pokes against the USC/Missouri State loser at 6:30 pm.

Wyoming comes into tonight’s play riding a six game winning streak. Tonight and Friday’s Wyoming game will be heard on 1360 KRKK beginning at 6:00 pm or streamed at 1360KRKK.com.