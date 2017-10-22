Cowboy Basketball’s Justin James On MWC Preseason Team

LAS VEGAS – Wyoming Cowboy basketball player Justin James has bee named to the 2017-18 Mountain West Conference Preseason All-Conference Men’s Basketball Team. The team, as selected by members of the media, is comprised of four returning all-Conference selections from 2016-17 and the reigning MW Freshman of the Year. The five-member preseason squad is comprised of two seniors, two juniors and a sophomore.

James, a 6’7″ junior, averaged 16.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game en route to being named the league’s Sixth Man of the Year and to the All-MW Third Team in 2016-17. The guard scored in double figures in 30 games, including 20 or more points in 12 contests. Tallied a career-high 28 points at Cal on November 25.

Boise State’s Chandler Hutchison was named the Preseason Mountain West Player of the Year, while Brandon McCoy of UNLV earned Preseason MW Freshman of the Year honors and Nevada’s Caleb Martin was tabbed Preseason MW Newcomer of the Year.