Cowboy Comeback Falls Short In Las Vegas

Las Vegas, NV – The Wyoming Cowboys erased a 21-point first half deficit to take an early one-point lead in the second half lead, but UNLV would withstand the comeback to post an 85-70 win at the Thomas Mack Center in Las Vegas.

The loss drops Wyoming record to 7-5 in the Mountain West Conference (16-9 overall). UNLV improves to 7-5 in the MWC (18-7 overall).

Hayden Dalton lead the Pokes in scoring with 21 points and also become the 38th Cowboy to surpass the 1,000 point career scoring mark, joining current teammates Justin James and Alan Herndon. Justin James had 14 points in last night’s loss.

After the game Wyoming head coach Alan Edwards said, “I though the hole was big early on, but what I told the team at halftime was we cut the deficit down to 10 points by playing our brand of basketball. In the second half, we came out with great energy and took the lead. But give coach Menzie and his club credit, they did not panic and continued to play the game. We need to understand is to seize the moment when it comes.”

The Cowboys will continue on the road with a match-up at San Diego State (5-7, 13-10) this Wednesday night. Yesterday, the Aztec lost 83-58 at league leader Nevada (10-2, 21-5).