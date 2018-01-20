Cowboy And Cowgirl Basketball Back On The Hardwood Floor

Both the Wyoming Cowboy and Cowgirl basketball teams head back into Mountain West Conference basketball play today.

The Wyoming Cowboys (2-3 in MWC, 11-7 overall) are on the road at Utah State (3-4, 10-10) looking for their first MWC road win of the season. Utah State lost 71-67 at Boise State (6-1, 15-3) Wednesday night. The Cowboys are coming off their bye Wednesday.

Game time is 7:00 p.m. The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM beginning at 6:30 p.m. and streamed at 99KSIT.com.

The MWC leading Wyoming Cowgirls (4-1, 11-5) will host Utah State (2-5, 4-14) at the Double A today at 2:00 p.m. The Cowgirls were also idle last Wednesday while Utah State lost 64-42 at home to Boise State (5-2, 11-7). The Cowgirls go into today game tied with UNLV (4-1, 9-7) for the conference lead. UNLV will host Colorado State (4-3, 12-6).