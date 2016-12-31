Cowboy and Cowgirl Basketball Taking on UNLV Today

Both the Wyoming Cowboys and Cowgirls had successful debuts to the Mountain West Conference season with victories over Air Force earlier this week. The Cowboys were 84-72 winners at home while the Cowgirls defeated Air Force 66-54 in Colorado Springs. Today both the men and women will take on UNLV with the guys hitting the road and the ladies being at home.

The Cowboys (11-3, 1-0) will take on a struggling UNLV team (7-7, 0-1) who have lost their last two games, including their conference opener at CSU, 91-77. UNLV has played a tough preseason schedule with losses to nationally ranked Kansas, Duke and Oregon. The Pokes come into today’s game having won eight of their last nine games. Game time is 1:00 pm and can be heard on 1360 KRKK beginning at 12:30. The game will also be streamed on 1360KRKK.com.

The Wyoming Cowgirls (9-3, 1-0) are on a win streak of their own having won their last three games and five of their last six, including a road win over nationally rated Colorado. UNLV (9-4, 0-1) started the season strong but have lost three of their last four games. Game time is 2:00 pm.