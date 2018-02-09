Cowboy & Cowgirl Cross Country Receive Academic Honors

New Orleans, LA – The University of Wyoming men’s and women’s cross country teams each received distinctions as All-Academic Teams from the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches’ Association for the 2017 season, the association announced Friday. It was the seventh consecutive year earning the award for the Cowgirls, while the Cowboys collected the honor for the fifth time in seven seasons.

“It just shows their dedication of our student-athletes in the classroom and shows how much support we get from the Office of Academic Support,” UW head coach Bryan Berryhill said of the honor. The USTFCCCA awards All-Academic status to teams with collective GPAs above 3.0.

Under the direction of associate head coach Amanda Clower, the Cowgirl harriers recorded a 3.38 GPA as a team during the 2017 season, their highest since posting a 3.55 team GPA during the 2014 campaign.

The UW women placed eighth at the 2017 Mountain West Cross Country Championships in October. Meanwhile, the Cowboys posted a 3.02 GPA and finished sixth in the team standings at the MW championships in their first year under assistant coach Scott Dahlberg.